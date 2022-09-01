Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.62. 56,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

