Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-619 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.81 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,389. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Five Below

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 65.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

