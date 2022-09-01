Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.
Five Below Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of FIVE stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 52,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $18,553,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
