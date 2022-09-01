First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 131.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $15.31 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.