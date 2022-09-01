First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FID. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,878.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 131.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $15.31 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

