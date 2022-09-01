First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

