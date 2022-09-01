First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) Trading Up 24.3%

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Rating) shares shot up 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,025.00 and last traded at $1,025.00. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $824.83.

First Physicians Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.22.

About First Physicians Capital Group

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, ancillary healthcare, and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers management, staffing, lab, imaging, pharmacy, human resources, health information, cost reporting, financial planning, accounting, information technology, revenue cycle, supply chain, facility engineering, compliance, infection control, marketing, case management, quality, and continuing education services.

Further Reading

