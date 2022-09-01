First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.91

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $716.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

