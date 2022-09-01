First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.20

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $32.01. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 19,204 shares changing hands.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Community Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

