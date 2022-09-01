Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (LON:FERGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £132.10 ($159.62).

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of LON FERG traded down GBX 156 ($1.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,830 ($118.78). 147,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £20.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,166.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,797.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £100.30. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($164.81).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

