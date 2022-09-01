Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

