Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

