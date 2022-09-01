Fanspel Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fanspel has a total market cap of $12,721.29 and $257,483.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fanspel Coin Profile

FAN is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

