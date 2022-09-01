FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 193.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

