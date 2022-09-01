EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 10,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 87,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

EZGO Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

