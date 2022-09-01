Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,995 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $567,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. 510,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

