extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,106.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $36,706.54 and approximately $2,106.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.65 or 1.00102089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00223047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00148504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00233992 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00060817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059457 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.