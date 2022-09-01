Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.22–$0.16 EPS.

Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Express has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Express by 61.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 446,872 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

