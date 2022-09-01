Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Express Stock Down 5.3 %
EXPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 25,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
