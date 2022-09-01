Expensify (EXFY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Expensify to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Expensify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1637 11305 24284 529 2.63

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 33.95%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Expensify’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -15.24 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 30.77

This table compares Expensify and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expensify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Expensify Competitors -78.90% -84.07% -7.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

