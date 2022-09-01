Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Down 8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 25.42 and last traded at 25.49. 9,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 782,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is 37.35.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

