Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares in the company, valued at $98,772,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,632,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 12,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

