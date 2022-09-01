European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.36 ($1.06), with a volume of 523878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.06).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.46. The company has a market capitalization of £304.62 million and a P/E ratio of 295.82.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust Company Profile

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Julia Bond bought 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.36 ($2,425.52). In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 2,091 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.36 ($2,425.52). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,979.18 ($6,016.41).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

