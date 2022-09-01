Euler Tools (EULER) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Euler Tools (EULER) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,194.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler Tools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Euler Tools Coin Profile

Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.

Buying and Selling Euler Tools

