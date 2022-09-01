Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.49

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Stories

