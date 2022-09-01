Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.65.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,716 shares of company stock worth $8,830,871. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.