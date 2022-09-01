ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. ESAB has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

