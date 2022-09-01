Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 2.7%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.45. 3,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Erasca Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 3,299,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Erasca by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,849,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

