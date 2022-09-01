Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 31st (ADEVF, ANAB, BIDU, CDAK, FUTU, PGPHF, QBTS, RNO, SAP, TRPTF)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 31st:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from 100.00 to 97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($112.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

