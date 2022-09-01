Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 31st (ADEVF, ANAB, BIDU, CDAK, FUTU, PGPHF, QBTS, RNO, SAP, TRPTF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 31st:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from 100.00 to 97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($112.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

