ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $58.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENG. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.