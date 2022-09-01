Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 262,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 931,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $9,541,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.