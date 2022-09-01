Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 10.3%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 332,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,051,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $25,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,644,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

