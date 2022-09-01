Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 973,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,618,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 507,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

