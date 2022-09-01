Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.08). 648,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,628,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £64.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.49.

In other news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

