Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

