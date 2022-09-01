Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 7.2% in August

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Emerald Price Performance

Emerald stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $44,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,324.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

