Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.41

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.41 and traded as high as C$61.97. Emera shares last traded at C$61.08, with a volume of 530,724 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.34 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Emera’s payout ratio is 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

