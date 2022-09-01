Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $52.10 or 0.00262143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $34.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00024108 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,083,040 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

