Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Elite Education Group International Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EEIQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,033. Elite Education Group International has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
About Elite Education Group International
