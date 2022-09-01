Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $490.45. 21,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

