Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 151275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Several analysts recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

