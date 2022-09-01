Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 7.5% in August

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

