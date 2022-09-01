Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. 36,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,309. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

