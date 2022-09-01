Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. 36,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,309. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile



Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

