Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.