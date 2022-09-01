Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.77 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 19,530 shares trading hands.

Edenville Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edenville Energy news, insider Noel Lyons acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,464.96).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

