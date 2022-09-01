E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.Merge Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300,354 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 348,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 117,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,169,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

