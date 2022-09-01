Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock worth $1,893,115. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,206. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.