Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock worth $1,893,115. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.4 %

DBX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,206. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.