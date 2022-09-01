Draken (DRK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $607,556.65

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Draken has a market cap of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One Draken coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Draken alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00654680 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00177666 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.