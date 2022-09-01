Dotmoovs (MOOV) One Day Volume Tops $283,737.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $283,737.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

