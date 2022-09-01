DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.60

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 61589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

