Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $140,822.16 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,220,177 shares in the company, valued at $164,263,391.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

